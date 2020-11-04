Adidas Cyberpunk 2077 sneaker collection for the cities of future

If the upcoming hyped Cyberpunk 2077 video game is your thing and you happen to be a sneaker freak, then adidas has got the perfect overkill. The German hotshot has collaborated with video game developer CD Projekt RED to design limited-edition sneakers. The exclusive offering based on the adidas X9000 sneakers comprises two variants – the X9000L4 and the X90004D.

Both these variants will be available online and at offline stores from November 11 for an estimated price tag of RMB 1299 ($195) for the X9000 L4 and RMB 1699 ($255) for the X9000 4D. A Cyberpunk fan would already be making his choices, don’t you think so?

adidas Cyberpunk 2077 X9000L4 sport vibrant color options

The X9000L4 comes in four color options – gray, black, white and leopard edition having highlighting matching accents in turquoise, red, gold, purple, and silver. There are hints of bold matching colors in the “Cyber” and “punk” logo on left and right portions, adding to the dapper look.

It is designed for the fast pace hyper connected world, having floating triangles and supportive overlays. Similar theme is evident in the laces, outsole and the heel counter. The tongue badges have the adidas/Cyberpunk 2077 branding that extenuates the appeal of the shoes.

adidas Cyberpunk 2077 X90004D – the muted killers

On the other hand, adidas X90004D have more futuristic silhouette coming in an all-black Primeknit upper with adidas 4D digital printing midsole. They have the contrasting yellow color scheme that’s used at the right places for a premium feel.

Cyberpunk branding is etched on the right side under the semi-opaque mesh on the midsole. The sneakers are made for runners as they are ultra-comfortable with the extra cushioning on the inside.