adidas face masks made from breathable fabric for more active ones

Face masks are as important as breathing in this current scenario. This means, apparels and accessory companies have a new way to make some bucks. Following the likes of Wildcraft and New Balance, adidas has launched a face mask buffs wouldn’t think twice before buying.

Available in attractive black and signature adidas blue hues, the mask is made from recycled, soft, and breathable fabric. adidas clearly states that this is not a medical-grade mask; it is a face cover good enough to prevent the spread of viruses through droplet transmission.

A viable alternative

If you’re an outdoor kinds, it’s important you move out of the house with a mask covering your nose and mouth. If you have been using cotton masks to the gym or on your morning run, chances are you have been constantly pulling it in place after the face begins to become sweaty.

adidas’ face mask is a better alternative because of its breathable and soft fabric, which holds its place even when it gets wet due to sweat. Wearing a very basic but effective design, the face mask is most sought after. Reportedly, the mask with the brand’s trefoil logo has sold off a few times already.

Comfort and ease

The adidas masks in their two-layer construction are designed to fit extremely well over the bridge of the nose and tuck neatly below the chin. The comfortable stretch fabric means it doesn’t create pressure behind the ear even after wearing it for hours.

The face mask in addition to being comfortable is machine washable and can be reused a number of times. It comes in a pack of three for $16. $2 from every pack goes to Save the Children’s Global Coronavirus Response Fund.