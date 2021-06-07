adidas releases Messi ‘El-Returno’ limited edition boots and you can buy them

Argentina has confirmed it would be participating in the Copa America, which is now being held in Brazil. When the Argentine team takes on Chile on June 15 in their first game, six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi will wear special edition boots adidas calls ‘El Retorno’.

Designed to celebrate Leo Messi’s return from the Nemeziz silo to the X50 Speedflow, the limited edition adidas X50 Speedflow.1 football boots come in a very appealing Tech Metallic, Core Black, Intense Orange colorway. Messi is believed to play the entire tournament in these specially designed boots.

The inspiration

The new X50 Speedflow.1 designed for Messi is inspired by the F30 boots that Messi wore 15 years ago, in 2007, when he scored a legendry goal against Getafe in Copa Del Rey game, which drew comparison to Diego Maradona’s “Goal of the Century” scored against England in World Cup 1986.

In addition to being inspired by F30 Tunit boots, this new pair is heavily personalized. The cleats boast ultra-responsive Carbitex Speedframe sole and feature a wearable chrome finish on the sole plate.

Construction and branding

The soft upper features +F50 logo in Intense Orange on three-stripe branding, yellow circular patch on Primeknit collar with Messi + 10 logo branding, which can also be seen in striking orange hue on the tongue. For additional spice, the sides of the shoe has Messi written in orange color.

Slated to go on sale starting July 1 from adidas for £250 (approx. $350), Messi’s ‘El-Returno’ limited edition boots will be shipped in special packaging that would include a booklet that looks back at the golden goal.