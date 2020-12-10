Adidas x Meissen ZX8000 porcelain sneaker arrives right out of an art gallery

This overwhelming art shoe has evolved from the unique collaboration of Adidas and German Porcelain design house Meissen. For the first time, ceramic material like Porcelain is used to construct a footwear.

Adding to the adidas Originals A-ZX line-up, Adidas x Meissen ZX8000 Porcelain is a hand-painted running shoe made from a combination of leather and ceramic. According to the brand, it took the team of designers and painters more than a year to finish the shoe as an intriguing work of art.

The brands masterpiece

Inspired by the Meissen Krater Vase, a historic ceramic piece designed by Ernst August Leuteritz in 1856, with floral ornamentation and dragon motif, the shoe features 15 of the vase’s 130 patterns and paintings. Each of these gorgeous silhouettes is hand painted by a team of four professional painters from Meissen.

Traditionally used as a Cutlery material, pieces of Meissen Porcelain are stitched to the tongue and the heel counter, making the pair a league apart. The lace closure shoe features premium leather upper and rubber outsole.

Million dollar baby









Weighing 950 grams, the premium leather hand painted Adidas x Meissen ZX8000 Porcelain is going under the hammer with estimated 1 million tag. The iconic silhouette is presently sitting on a bid of $8000 and is being auctioned via Sotheby’s. The sale amount will be donated to the Brooklin Museum to support art education. The lot closes on December 16, 2020.

Inspired by the art piece, adidas is currently designing a wearable ZX8000 Porcelain shoe. The pair will be available starting December 11, 2020. The price is not disclosed, but we know it’s not going to be very affordable – as art comes for a price!