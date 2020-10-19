Air Jordan 1 “Black Mocha” first look revealed, sales begin October 31

Air Jordan 1 is arguably Nike’s favorite sneaker. The sporting giant loves to give its beloved silhouette a new vibrant color makeover, but this time the Air Jordan 1 High “Black Mocha” is something more subtle.

Nike has just released the first official images of the “Black Mocha” colorway on its Air Jordan 1 High. The new pair will be here well in time for the holiday season – making a debut on the spookiest days of the year – October 31.

Black Mocha

This new twist to the familiar color scheme – the Mocha color on the soft nubuck leather upper – gives new dimension to the brand’s rich history with the Jordan marque.

The high-ankle shoe can be seen dressed in the crisp dark brown, black and off white combination. While the bold brown graces the back of the nubuck leather just below the heel color right in front to the tongue, strands of black cover the toe cap and flow all the way along the laces.

Availability and price

An evident black swoosh can be seen on the sides and a gray Nike logo on the tongue. The look of the shoe is completed by the off-white midsole and the black colored outsole.

As informed earlier, the Air Jordan 1 “Black Mocha” is slated to go on sale on October 31. It will be available through Nike’s SNKRS app in grade school and men’s sizes starting at $130.