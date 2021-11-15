Air Jordan 1 High OG ‘Patent Bred’ first images show a retro-modern pair

The fans of original Jordan’s will be elated with the idea of a reimagined pair of Air Jordan 1 High OG, which comes in almost the same colorway as the original. Delivered in varsity red and black color-blocking, the retro-inspired Air Jordan is called the “Patent Bred.”

To be released as the final member of brand Jordan’s Holiday 2021 Retro Collection, the Patent Bred is a stylish take on the retro OG and for those who don’t believe the word, the first images of the reimagined Air Jordan 1 High have just landed.

The look and feel

The official images of the upcoming sneaker reveal the pair in a two-toned look but in a glossier persona of the retro Air Jordan. Interestingly, the Patent Bred comes in full patent leather and retains that timeless appeal of the red and black colorway of the Nike Air Jordan 1.

The inclusion of the more modern patent leather upper is highlighted by complementing black nylon tongues and the interesting Wings logo on the collar. A subtle contrast to the pair is delivered by its white midsole and a red outsole matching the basic colorway.

Pricing and more

Generally reserved for the special edition models of the Air Jordan, the hangtag Jumpman has been included in the Patent Bred. The forthcoming Air Jordan 1 is likely to arrive in family sizing and to make that obvious, the brand has embroidered “Family” in cursive font on the inside of the shoe at the ankle.

The black and varsity red Air Jordan 1 High Patent Bred is likely to release on December 30 this year. It would be priced around $170 at launch.