Air Jordan 1 Mid SE ‘Nike Hoops’ dropping on April 30

Jordan Brand has scheduled the release of its brand new Air Jordan 1 Mid special edition sneakers dubbed “Nike Hoops” to end of this month. The shoe complements both on the court and off the court performance.

This pair with refreshed imaginative colorway is a unique addition to Nike’s signature shoe line. The featured new branding seems to honor the thriving journey of Nike Basketball since 1972.

Appearance and branding

Featuring a mismatched colorway of purple, green and white the shoe has a smooth white leather upper. In detail, the right shoe has a purple swoosh on the sides with a green outsole and the left shoe has a green swoosh on the sides with a purple outsole. Even the stitching on swoosh inverts the color scheme on either foot.

Deriving its name and honoring Nike Basketball, the sneakers include “since 1972 Nike Hoops” branding on the tongue tags. The insole read “Bring Your Game” and “Tuned In” encircling the Air Jordan logo, also the shoe has “Breathe & Center” and “Center & Breathe” written on the left and right heels, respectively.

Inspiring the just do it attitude

Featuring several big Basketball player names on its panel, Nike Basketball is a celebrated provider of apparels, accessories and sneakers to prominent Basketball teams. Due to novel health crisis, this NBA season stands suspended.

Presenting the vibrant mismatched color sneakers, Nike seems to be inspiring the players and the ball game fans to keep the zeal on. Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Nike Hoops, a cool pair of hope and triumph is scheduled to drop at Nike.com on April 30 for $125.