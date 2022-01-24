Air Jordan 5 Racer Blue official images, release date made public

We highly doubt there will be an end to the Air Jordan line. We don’t want to think it will ever be discontinued. We can imagine the sneakerheads going crazy about such news.

There’s a reason why many people go for the Air Jordans. Of course, the legend Michael Jordan is the main reason. But then this line of sneakers is really ready to deliver even off-court and make an impression.

The design may be simple but every colorway introduced captures the attention of the fans. More than three decades later, the Air Jordan 5 is still a bestseller. In recent months, we’ve shown you the Nike Air Jordan 5 Low WINGS Class of 2020-2021 plus the Nike Jordan Brand Air Jordan 5 Raging Bull.

Air Jordan 5 Racer Blue ready soon from Nike

Another dark colorway is ready—the Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue”. The official product images have just been published by Nike. This time, the brand isn’t using the standard leather materials on the upper. Instead, black suede has been used generously.

The mid-foot and underneath the shoe laces, you will see some netting for a see-through look. The tounges come with a reflective material.

Air Jordan 5 Racer Blue Design

In several parts of the shoes, you will see accents in Racer Blue. The Jumpman logos positioned on the lower heels and tongues are in the same Racer Blue color. The midsole pieces and lace toggles are also in the same hue.

The standard spikes on the midsoles are painted in black against blue. Some icy blue tint can be found on the treading.







The new Air Jordan 5 Racer Blue from Nike will be sold for $210. You can expect the pair to drop on February 12 on the Nike webstore.