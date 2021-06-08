Air mattresses for every need: The top-rated options

People usually neglect air mattresses while shopping for a new bed. However, the air chambers with adjustable firmness make air mattresses pretty comfortable and a considerable choice. These mattresses can conveniently add extra sleeping space wherever you need and don’t require much storage space when not in use.

There are many varieties of air mattresses available on the market, with some minor differences in features between models. Most of these inflatable mattresses are made of puncture-resistant PVC or polyvinyl chloride. To help you make an informed decision here are top-rated air mattresses.

Intex Comfort Plush Elevated Dura-Beam Airbed

The Intex air mattress with a built-in electric pump keeps the sleepers high off the ground, offering 22-inches of elevation to make it easier to get on and off. It is even tall enough for an older person to use. Its built-in pump makes inflation and deflation quite simple and easy. At full power, the airbed can inflate in less than 5 minutes and can be turned on with just the touch of a button for the highest convenience.

King Koil Queen Air Mattress

The King Koil Air Mattress is designed with your comfort in mind. It features enhanced airbed technology with a soft flocking layer and a built-in pillow. It has an extra thick durable waterproof comfort quilt top with extra spinal support, which provides good sleeping posture. The built-in pump has separate inflate and deflate knobs for easy and fast inflation/deflation. It is 20-inches high and can hold up to 600 pounds.

Intex Deluxe Pillow Rest Raised Airbed

An affordable air mattress, Intex deluxe pillow rest raised blow-up features a built-in pump and built-in pillows. This inexpensive air mattress comes with a contoured support system and separate beams made of polyester fibers. It also works with a manual pump, so you can take it on your next camping trip as well. It can rise up to 18-inches from the floor. Its velvet-like top is easy on your back and offers a good grip to keep the sheets in place.

Sable Queen Size Air Mattress

This Sable queen-size air mattress comes with a built-in electric pump. It has an upgraded internal ring-like structure for extra support and adjustable air inflation. The upperside of the mattress rises like a pillow to support your head and neck as you enjoy a good night’s sleep. It can hold up to 661 pounds, depending on how much you inflate it. Designed with a special I-beam structure for better spinal support, its double-layered material prevents air leakage.

AeroBed Air Mattress

AeroBed air mattress with built-in pump and headboard is best for everyday use. It has a built-in headboard to support your head and a built-in USB port to charge your phone or tablet. Twist the knob for the built-in pump to your choose from three settings (soft, medium and firm), or push the button to release a bit more air for customized comfort. It rises up to 20-inches high, so you can get in and out of the bed easily.