Amid Coronavirus, HBO makes 500 hours of programming available for free

With all the chaos and stress induced by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, HBO is encouraging people to stay inside with its new #StayHomeBoxOffice campaign, which will provide you 500 hours’ worth of content on HBO NOW and HBO GO for free.

This latest initiative by HBO will start today for a limited time period. The line-up includes original HBO TV programming, documentaries, and Warner Bros. theatricals to stream, even for those who don’t have a subscription.

Massive Amount of Programming

It is the first time HBO has made such a massive amount of programming available without any subscription fee on HBO NOW and HBO GO. The goal is simple, to keep people engaged inside their houses during the coronavirus social isolation.

Providing some entertainment relief, the program will include the complete seasons of Silicon Valley, The Sopranos, The Wire, and The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley. All of this content and more will be on the HBO NOW and HBO GO apps, their respective websites and participating distribution partners’ platform in the coming days.

You will be able to stream some of the most iconic HBO series – like Succession, Six Feet Under, The Wire and Barry. HBO is also offering a handful of films like Detective Pikachu, The Lego Movie 2, and Crazy, Stupid, Love along with more.

Content Available for Streaming

You will be able to stream complete seasons of these series – Ballers, Barry, Silicon Valley, Six Feet Under, The Sopranos, Succession, True Blood, Veep, and The Wire.

You can also watch docuseries and documentaries including The Apollo, The Case Against Adnan Syed, Elvis Presley: The Searcher, I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Jane Fonda in Five Acts, McMillion$, True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality, We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest, and United Skates.

Besides, you can also enjoy 20 Warner Bros. theatricals including Arthur, Arthur 2: On the Rocks, Blinded By the Light, The Bridges of Madison County, Empire of the Sun, Forget Paris, Happy Feet Two, Isn’t It Romantic?, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Midnight Special, and Unknown.