Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands will dress you up for the Olympics

Even though a large community believes the mega sporting event – the Tokyo Olympics 2020 – should not go ahead as planned, even after been postponed by a year. The games are, as we know it, going to take place as scheduled. Apple wants to give you a way to celebrate your nation’s participation when the games go underway next month.

Apple has, to celebrate the occasion, launched a set of limited-edition Sports Loop bands for the Apple Watch in colors of 22 participating countries. In addition to the bands, users also have the option to customize Apple Watch face to match the colors of these countries.

The band and countries

The new Sport Loop bands and matching downloadable watch faces launched by Apple represent 22 nations from around the globe. These are designed to celebrate the “competitive spirit of all athletes and fans,” and present them with the opportunity to wear the bands and customize watch face to boldly show support for their country.

The bands are, according to Apple, “soft, breathable and lightweight.” The bands are part of the International Collection Sport Loop bands. The countries represented through the colors for your wrist are (in alphabetical order): Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the US.

Pricing and other details

The custom Stripes Apple Watch face accompanied by the bands are made in colors of the country’s fag. The Sport Loop bands (available for 40mm and 44mm sizes) are priced at $49.99, while the watch faces are downloadable using the App Clip code on the packaging your country band comes in.

These are also available through the Apple Watch page on the company website. What do you think about the International Collection Sport Loop bands and watch faces?