ASICS Metaracer – a marathon sneaker coming this summer

On June 26, Asics Metaracer will be joining the brands existing running sneakers in Metarun, Metaride and Evoride family. Metaracer is said to be an advanced endurance enhancer for runners of both armature and professional stature.

ASICS, the acronym for a Latin phrase meaning “healthy soul in a healthy body” has always combined scientific approach to its innovative designs. Since 1949, the Japanese sports brand has provided sportsmen with performance footwear to achieve an extra mile in their discipline.

Technology behind the shoe

This performance shoe features a full length underfoot carbon plate to provide stability for long distance running. The ASICS GUIDESOLE technology provides curved shape sole on the forefoot an improved spring action easing 20% tension off the calves.

To keep you cool on your run, the new pair comes in a breathable mesh upper. As compared to the existing running shoes in the range. This is a lightweight pair, weighing only 190g for men and 155g for women.

The responsive FLYTEFOAM midsole provide comfort cushioning and structure to the shoe. The lightweight rubber outsole comes with ASICS grip featuring wet grip rubber sponge that enables the shoe to perform similarly in wet conditions.

The advance long distance running pair

The brand claims Metaracer as its “most advanced long-distance racing shoe yet.” Running long distance is challenging, strong willpower and stamina powered by a pair of dedicated running shoe will sure outperform the estimated.

The shoe is priced at $200. With its vibrant colorway and high-tech features blending comfort and performance, the Metarace will add that extra stride after a mile.