Aston Martin returns to F1 with Girard-Perregaux as official partner

Car manufacturers and watch companies are partnering up for some horological marvels. On the heels of Tag Heuer and Porsche collaboration, a new set of companies are coming together to celebrate the advent of the new decade.

Under a new consortium, Aston Martin is going into an official partnership with Girard-Perregaux – Swiss watchmaker who reckons to be one of the oldest brands in the horology world. The two giants of their domains are coming together to deliver limited-edition timepieces for their big anniversaries this year.

The grand partnership

Both Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin have mammoth experience under their belts but they have an unwavering passion for progressive designs, use of material and technology, which will be visible in the fruits of this marriage.

The interesting tie-up is perfect for Aston Martin. The British brand is looking to make Formula 1 comeback with its own works team after a gap of 60 years and has for this momentous occasion selected Girard-Perregaux as its official timekeeper. And for the watchmaker itself, this join of forces comes in time for its 230th anniversary this year.

What’s in store?

The first timepiece born out of this combo is expected to launch in the near future. The forward-looking partnership is however expected to have several limited edition timepieces in the co-branded collection for 2021.

Though a union of this kind is only for the deep pocketed collectors of the modern era, but in spite of that, given the long history and dedication to perfection, whatever comes out of this unison is definitely going to be an eye-candy for both sides of the consortium.