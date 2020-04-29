Chopard L.U.C Perpetual Twin watches updated in refreshing color variants

A timeless watch should strike the right balance between style, substance and function which gives the wearer confidence to sport it on any occasion. Swiss brand Chopard carries that very design language with its immaculate luxury watches. Back at the Baselworld 2016, the brand revealed two iterations of its L.U.C Perpetual Twin models.

This particular range of the Chopard timepieces is a rare amalgam of elaborate watchmaking exemplified by true value and a high level of finishing. Truly, the COSC-certified performance of the L.U.C. Perpetual Twin makes then a modern QP option for watch lovers.

2020 L.U.C Perpetual Twin Watch in two new models

Riding on the success of the L.U.C Perpetual Twin design language, Chopard has launched two new versions. One is yet another steel model but this time around with the sporty blue dial and the other is in the classic 18k rose gold finish with a gray dial. The alligator leather straps are also very eye-catchy in matching blue and brown colors for the two variants.

Keeping the basic aesthetics of the watch unchanged, Chopard has made very subtle changes to the 43mm-wide and 11.47mm-thick dial which makes them very 2020 worthy when compared to competitors like Patek Philippe and Vacheron Constantin.

The Art Deco-style Roman numerals are now replaced with the hour markers which gives the dial a very crisp, clean look.

Watch movement of Chopard Perpetual Twin

The 2020 L.U.C Perpetual Twin watches are powered by the same COSC-certified L.U.C 96.22-L having a 22 karat micro-rotor in white gold which facilitates automatic winding.

The watch has 29 jewels ticks at 28,800 vph frequency and has a dual aperture date display, full QP display and standard time too. To make everything work without a hitch there is a 65-hour power reserve reinforced by two barrels.

Pricing for the two variants has been kept very competitive as the blue dial version comes for $24,700 and the rose gold model pricing is still to be revealed. Of course, it is going to be somewhere in the same territory which will surely entice Chopard lovers.