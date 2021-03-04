AURALEE New Balance 550 retro sneakers shown off

Like Adidas and Nike, New Balance has a lot of silhouttes that get new colorways. The brand regularly comes up with fresh designs and colors that certainly attract the sneakerheads and loyal fans.

Just a few weeks ago, we shared with you the New Balance 327 being released in three new colorways—Citrus Punch, Cobalt Blue, and Summer Jade. There was also the Made-In-England New Balance 1500 re-issued in White-Silver. More pairs will be introduced by New Balance this year like the Stray Rats x New Balance 574 and the New Balance 992 Colorblock.

AURALEE X New Balance Collaboration

A fresh version of the New Balance 550 will be available soon as the brand has teamed up recently with Auralee. The latter is a Japanese label that introduces more fashionable versions of traditional items for both men and women.

The Japanese label has worked on the classic basketball silhouette. The AURALEE New Balance 550 now comes in a simple colorway. The pair isn’t just another New Balance shoes you will own. It features premium materials and construction.

AURALEE New Balance 550 Design

Like in true Japanese fashion, the sneakers are ready in neutral shades. The beige tone is shown all over—from the toe to the heel. The uppers are made of premium grain leather. There’s some vintage yellow shade you might think the pair is old.

The heel features a few panels nearby. There is a leather sockline. The neutral and clean tones make the pair eye-catching—especially if you’re into retro or vintage types.

The AURALEE New Balance 550 is perfect for any season although this is designed as part of the AURALEE Fall/Winter 21 (FW21) collection. No information on pricing and exact availability but it shouldn’t go over $300.