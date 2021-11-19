Salehe Bembury X Crocs Pollex Clog will be out in two colorways

Salehe Bembury is once again working with Crocs. This isn’t the first time the American footwear designer has partnered with another big brand such as Crocs. The first time was a success and so the team-up has resulted to a new collection.

Crocs may not be your favorite to wear but admit it, they can be very comfortable. In recent years, Crocs has collaborated not only with lifestyle and apparel brands but also with luxury brands. Lexus tapped Salehe Bembury earlier this year to be part of a virtual interior series challenge. Just a few months ago, we showed you the Salehe Bembury Crocs Classic Clogs.

Salehe Bembury x CROCS Collaboration

Bembury and Crocs are trying again to deliver pairs in colorways that will certainly get your attention. The silhouette uses the designer’s signature fingerprint pattern. Notice the concave ridges across the base creating a more dramatic effect.

The toe boxes of the Crocs Pollex Clog show some holes. Holes are also found on the forefoot for more breathability. The heel straps show co-branding.

CROCS x Salehe Bembury Design

The new Salehe Bembury Crocs Pollex Clog are available in Menemsha and Cucumber colorways. Pairs will be ready via raffle for only $85.





Crocs will ba having the raffle on from December 14 (11AM EDT) to December 15 (11AM EDT). Other retail stores are certain to carry them in key markets.