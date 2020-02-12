Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 Speaker receives a special celestial redesign

The name Bang & Olufsen is almost synonymous with excellence. Many people will agree that the brand only offers expensive speakers and other audio tech devices but we can always expect incredible sound. We don’t always mention speakers here but when we do, know that they are some of the best in the market.

The latest is the new Beoplay A9. The 4th-generation speaker system has been given a new look inspired by the beauty of space and other celestial matters.

Reimagined Beoplay A9 Rocks

Bang & Olufsen tapped American artist Daniel Arsham to design the newer version of the Beoplay A9. It is more of a reimagined and upgraded Beoplay A9 speaker because we’ve already seen the model in the past.

This Daniel Ashram x Bang & Olufsen collab brings the lunar design based on one of the oil paintings of the artist. There is the classic bubble texture that shows the beauty of a glacial moon out there in space.

The Daniel Arsham x Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay A9 speaker looks more like a satellite dish but it really is an audio system. This blue moon speaker comes with detailed craters. There is an anodized aluminum ring framing the speaker. Three white-stained oak legs hold the speaker.

You may not notice it but there are touch control and track seeking somewhere. The Daniel Arsham x Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay A9 Speaker is available for about $3,700 (2,900 GBP). Item is up for purchase on Brown’s.

Bang & Olufsen Knows Top Design and Audio Quality

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 Speaker’s volume can be adjusted by sliding a hand across the surface. It now comes with the Google Assistant so it’s “smarter” than ever. Premium audio quality can be expected.

It’s a limited edition offering so we’re hoping you can avail of the system soon. Visit The House by Daniel Arsham. The limited-edition Beoplay A9 is available exclusively at The House by Daniel Arsham located at The Corner Shop in Selfridges, London. You can also get the item online.