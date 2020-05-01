Baume & Mercier adds two new moon phase watches to its Clifton Baumatic collection

Known for its performance and innovation, Geneva-based watchmakers Baume & Mercier reveals its two new gentleman’s wristwatch models at Watches and Wanders 2020. Enhancing its Clifton Baumatic timepiece collection with a Day-Date Moon Phase and a Date Moon Phase models, the celebrated watchmakers showcases the brand’s technical capability of precise timekeeping.

Founded by Paul Mercier and William Baume, the Baume & Mercier cherish 190 years of constant accomplishments that has made a mark internationally for its novelty and expertise in watchmaking. Here is an overview of its latest timepieces extending the Clifton Baumatic family line.

The Clifton Baumatic Day-Date Moon Phase

This timepiece feature the day, date and moon phase complications on a charcoal gray fume dial in a 42 mm 18K pink gold case covered by sapphire crystal. The watch has dauphine shape time hands with rose gold markers labeled by double-digits on the minutes track.

The sub dial below 12 o’clock shows weekdays and a subdial above 6 o’clock has the moon phase indicator on a background with starry blue hue and the date ring encircling its periphery. Both weekdays and dates on these sub-dials are indicated by a small pointer hand.

The watch comes with a transparent sapphire crystal case back providing a wonderful view of well-decorated in-house Baumatic BM14-1975A C2 anti-magnetic, self-winding caliber and maintains a power reserve of 5 days. Keeping the spirit of class and affordability, the watch is attached to a blue alligator strap and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

The Clifton Baumatic Moon-Phase Date

The watch enjoys a cleaner appearance. It features a date and a moon phase indicator on white dial reminding of a porcelain-finish in a 42 mm stainless steel case. The sub dial placed above 6 o’clock has the moon phase indicator, bordered by a pointer date display.

Like its aforementioned counterpart, even this timepiece maintains the same design esthetics such as, markers labeled by double-digits and alpha shaped time hands. It also comes with the transparent sapphire case back displaying the in-house Baumatic BM14-1975A C2 anti-magnetic, self-winding caliber which maintains a power reserve for 5 days.

This watch comes with an interchangeable blue alligator strap or a stainless steel bracelet and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. Mentioning the reliability Baume and Mercier states these models should not require maintenance service before 5 to 7 years.