ASICS GEL-LYTE III OG Metallic Pack ready in Gold, Silver

The ASICS is slowly becoming a favorite here. It’s one of the best brands for running shoes. We know it has a lot of fans already judging by the number of designs being introduced left and right.

We don’t feature every iteration or colorway that comes up but when we do, those pairs are the ones we know you will love. The latest are two new colorways for the signature silhouette—the GEL-LYTE III OG.

Asics GEL-LYTE III OG goes for gold, silver

The ASICS GEL-LYTE III OG is now an iconic design from the brand. In recent months, we featured the ASICS GEL-PTG Velcro, ASICS Metaspeed Sky and Metaspeed Edge, and the Asics x Coca Cola Gel Quantum 90 Tokyo. The new pair’s colorways will definitely make heads turn.

The gold and silver colorways are definitely for your feet. If you want to feel a bit luxurious, get either of the two or maybe both.

Asics GEL-LYTE III OG Medal Pack

The Asics GEL-LYTE III OG Medal Pack is also a nod to the Tokyo Olympics. The pair boasts a matte textured that has been reinforced. There is also a mesh that provides a glossy effect.

The silver version comes with white shoelaces, white midsole, and a translucent sole. The gold pair comes with some black accents, black soles, and shoelaces that are the perfect contrast.







The ASICS’ GEL-LYTE III OG “Medal Pack” is now available. You can purchase straight from Atmos.