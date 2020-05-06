Baume & Mercier Hampton collection gets a facelift

The much celebrated watchmakers Baume & Mercier has introduced refreshed member with contemporary complications in a classic rectangular shape to join its Hampton family.

Along with these new slimmer and cleaner Hampton’s, the brand has revealed several of its new innovative watches at this year’s Watches & Wonders. Maintaining the traditional Hampton watch essence, the watchmaker focuses on developing a fresh facade.

Appearance and complications

The three new timepieces unveiled are the Hampton 10522 automatic, Hampton 10528, automatic small seconds/date, and Hampton10523 dual time/big date automatic.

As compared to the existing models, the steel case focus on reflecting the light to create fluidity and a smooth appearance. The existing Arabic numerals have been replaced by baton markers on an opaline-silver dial covered by sapphire crystal. However, the numerals 12 are 6 are retained on the new additions as well.

The smaller Hampton 10522 is a simple three-hand classic look to the timepiece, however, the Hampton 10528 features a small seconds counter right below the time hands pivot and a date window at 6 o’clock. The Hampton 10523 features the dual-time sub-dial at 6 o’clock with a day/night indicator enhancing the functionality and a date window at 12 o’clock.

The simple Hampton automatic comes in a smaller case size of 43 x 27.5 mm, whereas the advanced small second and the dual time versions come in a slightly bigger case measuring 48 x 31 mm.

Movement and versatility

With a round sapphire display window case back, each of these three models features different Swiss made automatic self-winding movement powering the watch. The smaller three-hand timepiece is powered with ETA 2671, maintaining 38 hours of power reserve, the small second/date variant has the ETA 2895, and the dual time/big date watch host a Soprod TT651. Both the later mentioned models come with 42 hour power reserve.

All three models are water-resistant up to 50 meters and come with a black Alligator leather strap. Available for purchase, the Hampton 10522 automatic is priced at $2,450, the Hampton 10528, automatic small seconds/date at $2,600 and the Hampton10523 dual time/big date at $4,050.

With a wide range of men and ladies timepieces, the Hampton collection features a rectangular steel case, powered with quartz or automatic movement. The variety of elegant style and size offers a chance to be paired and cherished by the couples as his and her.