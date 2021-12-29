Footwear

Hender Scheme Clarks Originals Desert Seam Boot launched

December 29, 2021

Hender Scheme was only mentioned here once but the name deserves more recognition. It’s a popular footwear and accessories label in Japan that is currently making waves in and out of the country. 

The brand actually teamed up with Lexus earlier this year to come up with wild virtual car interiors. Recently, it has worked with British label Clarks Originals to work on the classic Desert Boot. 

Hender Scheme x Clarks Originals Collaboration

Hender Scheme x Clarks Originals Desert Seam Black Where to Buy

Yes, we’re still on the lookout for great-looking pairs of boots even if the year is about to end. Just last month, we saw the Clarks Originals Wallabee Boot GORE-TEX Dark Tan Leather. It gets a a follow-up now in the form of the Hender Scheme x Clarks Originals Desert Seam Boot

The new iteration now comes with a special “peace tip” design. The toe bears Hender Scheme’s signature peace symbol design. Material used is mainly suede in either sand or black. 

Hender Scheme Clarks Originals  Desert Seam Design

Hender Scheme x Clarks Originals Desert Seam Sand Launch

Both colorways come with the signature crepe sole of Clarks Originals. The upper, dual tag, and lining are made of 100% genuine cow leather. 

  Hender Scheme x Clarks Originals Desert Seam Black Where to Buy
  Hender Scheme x Clarks Originals Desert Seam Sand

The Hender Scheme x Clarks Originals Desert Seam Boot is listed with a ¥31,900 JPY price tag. That’s about $278 in the US.  

