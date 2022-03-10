Best and safest convertible car seats for 2022

Car seats become a necessity once you start a family. Whether you are a first-time dad or have a couple of kids, these seats keep them safe from their infancy days to their elementary school years. However, when the children grow, their car seat requires changing from rear-facing to forward-facing ones. Therefore, it is better to get a convertible car seat instead of purchasing numerous car seats. This way you can save your money and time.

Convertible car seats can go from rear-facing to forward-facing and occasionally to a booster, which eradicates the requirement of multiple seats. There are plenty of choices when it comes to convertible car seats, making it a bit overwhelming to pick the perfect one for you. We have for your assistance compiled a list of the best options that fit a variety of lifestyles and work flawlessly with most cars.

Evenflo EveryStage DLX All-in-One Convertible Car Seat

Evenflo EveryStage DLX All-in-One Car Seat offers a safe comfort for your child. You can use it for 10 years as an instant seat, convertible, and booster seat. It has a weight capacity of 4 to 120 lbs. This car seat has an advanced ratchet tightening system that makes it easy to secure with minimal effort and creates the most protected installation. It has five different incline settings, which makes it effortless to regulate the rear-oriented car seat as the child grows. It is one of the best options with its ease of use, remarkable weight capacity, and affordability.

Maxi-Cosi Pria 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat

This car seat is a wonderful pick to make things safe for kids with a simplicity of operation. It has easy-to-remove padded fabric coverings for easy cleaning. The little clips hold the straps out of the way as you put your child in the seat, which can save the fuss of searching for the car seat buckles under a wriggling kid. It has an easily raised and lowered shoulder harness and headrest. The reclining feature and the alteration to booster mode make it much attractive.

Graco SlimFit Convertible Car Seat

Graco SlimFit 3-in-1 seat features a slim and comfy design that saves space in your back seat and grows with your child. With a steel-reinforced frame, it offers strength and durability and can be used for a decade. Its rear-facing harness can hold 5-40 lbs of weight, with a forward-facing capacity of 22-65 lbs. The high back booster can carry 40-100 lbs. It also has rotational dual integrated cup holders. The headrest can be adjusted to 10 different positions to get the safest fit for your kid.

Peg Perego Primo Viaggio Convertible Car Seat

Comfortable and safe, Peg Perego’s Primo Viaggio convertible seat is a slimmer option with high-quality materials and safety standards. It allows you to use it in car cabins that have less clearance between the front and back seats. If your vehicle has LATCH anchor points or seat belts positioned to fasten these seats in place, you can mount three of them across a single back bench seat. The headrest features brilliant side impact protection and can be raised or lowered to 10 different height levels.

Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat

Recommended for big toddlers, Graco Extend2Fit car seat can accommodate kids up to 50 lbs on the rear-facing setting. It has an extendable leg rest feature that can make it comfortable for larger children. Moreover, the straps adjust automatically as you raise or lower the headrest to better suit your growing child. The seat has 6 recline positions that allow for a better installation and keep your kid comfortable as he/she grows. It also has integrated dual cup holders to keep drinks and snacks close to your child.