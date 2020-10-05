ZeroGrand Wingtip Oxford by Cole Haan is designed for on-the-go comfort

Cole Haan is not new to giving a tasteful casual treatment to the oxford shoes to make them really comfortable and stylish. Staying fixated to its approach, the brand has introduced the ZeroGrand Wingtip Oxford.

This pair with exquisite styling delivers a very correct balance of tailored and casual style to offer takers a new option that’s right there to their taste.

The new silhouette

The innovative ZeroGrand Wingtip Oxford is designed to be more comfortable than most sneakers out there. With oxford style upper, the shoe has an interesting Stitchlite styling and deep groove sole. It is dressed to be a lightweight, breathable, and a very ergonomic pair on your feet.

Paired with Stitchlite bootie, the Cole Haan’s ZeroGrand Wingtip Oxford offers a sock-like fit and features crafted leather upper with decorative detailing on a classic wingtip oxford.

The shoe has a triple-density soft foam cushioning on the inside paired to deeper flex grooved sole for exceptional comfort and fit. The full-length TPU outsole of the pair with grooves offers perfect traction no matter the terrain you choose to tread.

Pricing and availability













With the ZeroGrand series, Cole Haan has turned the dress shoe world upside-down. This strong approach can also be seen in the ZeroGrand Wingtip Oxford shoes that is engineered to mimic the foot’s natural motion so the user experience less fatigue, which is one major downside of traditional brogues.

The stylish, lightweight ZeroGrand Wingtip Oxford is now available through the company’s website and authorized retailors in six colors, in all men’s sizes. The shoes are priced at roughly $300.