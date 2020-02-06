Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Concept Football Boot unveiled

This site will never run out of Air Zoom from Nike to feature. As long as the top sports shoe brand is designing, introducing, and making money with new sneakers, then we’ll have no problem with topics.

There are plenty of new pairs from Nike to get excited about. We have a new one to admire after the Nike Air Max 2020, Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% Blue Ribbon Sports, Nike Paul George PG4, Nike Air Jordan XXXIV “Wrapping Paper” PE, and the rest of the shoes part of Nike’s Year of the Rat Chinese New Year Collection.

Nike may be more known for coming up with basketball shoes but the company also comes up with great football shoes. While Adidas designs soccer balls, here is Nike with different designs of football footwear. By football, we mean the American kind. The latest from the brand is this Nike Zoom Mercurial concept football boot. The name says it—it’s just a concept design, at least, for now.

Bringing Nike Air Technology to More Shoes

The Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Football Boot takes advantage of Air technology into an on-pitch football boot. The design is almost futuristic with a 4.5mm Zoom Airbag that offers protection for the foot, underfoot sensation, and some kind of “enhanced energy return” as described.

There are science and technology behind the design. Notice the internal boot chassis transitioned to the plate. What is left then is a sock liner just between the Zoom Air bag and your foot.

Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Features

Imagine how an airbag inside a vehicle can be useful and then think of a smaller version inside your shoe. The result of research and development by Nike is this Air Zoom Mercurial that is also made from a Flyprint upper.

With Flyprint upper, designers can translate data of the athlete into textile structures. Expect Flywire cables for added support and structure. There really is not enough cushion for the heel because the sport is about speed.