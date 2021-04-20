Beyond Japan: Five Asian locations to see beautiful cherry blossom

The cherry blossom is an indicator of the arrival of spring. It brings the most beautiful blooms of the year, uplifting the spirits of the beholders. Native to Japan, these vibrant pink and white flowers have spread into different parts of Asia over time.

Cherry blossom season generally lasts for up to two weeks – brightening up every village, town or city – with its beauty. There are many places in Asia where you can rejoice in its virtue, but for the good of travelers and unaware locals, we have here enlisted five best Asian destinations – other than Japan of course – where you can see the beautiful cherry blossom.

Jeju Island, South Korea

Cherry blossom season in South Korea is a beautiful time when the country turns positively pink. Jeju Island is home to the King cherry tree, which is a rare plant and makes the island a wonderful sakura viewing hotspot in South Korea. Busan, Jinhae and Seoul are a few other places to see the beauty of cherry blossoms in the country. Owing to the nation’s balmy climate, these floral beauties bloom around late March and in early April.

Taipei, Taiwan

Cherry blossom season in Taiwan begins in the month of January, which sometimes extends till April in some areas. Taipei’s tropical climate washes the city in blush tones as the year begins. The best time to witness the bloom is from late January to late February, with the most photogenic spots being Yangmingshan National Park, Dongfang Temple and Lane 42 Pingjing Street of Taipei. Other popular places in Taiwan to see cherry blossoms include Wuling Farm, Tianyuan Temple, Wulai Scenic Area and Sheipa Leisure Farm.

Phu Lom Lo, Thailand

Thailand is also blessed with the gift of beautiful cherry blossoms. Once a mountainous grassland without any trees, Phu Lom Lo in Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Loei is now covered with over 100,000 Himalayan cherry blossom trees. From mid-January to mid-February the region turns pink with cherry flowers, creating breathtaking scenery. Chiang Mai and Khun Chang Khian Highland Agriculture Research Centre are among the popular places in Thailand to admire the stunning flowers.

Gui’an New Area, Guizhou province, China

Cherry blossoms bloom from late March to late April in China, depending on your location in the country. The Gui’an New Area, Guizhou province, China is one of the best places to see beautiful cherry blossoms with more than 700,000 cherry blossom trees alluring visitors from across the world. The Pingba Farm in the region has over 50,000 cherry trees in full bloom creating big pink clouds.

Dien Bien, Vietnam

Hoa Island in Dien Bien Province of Vietnam is one of the best places in the world to enjoy the cherry blossom season. The island is home to around 1,000 cherry trees, which flower fiercely from January to April, earning it the moniker of “Sakura Peninsula.” Located amid the pristine Pa Khoang Lake in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, the cherry trees illuminate the whole hillside with their charming blossoms and their reflection in the lake.