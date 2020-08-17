Black and Decker portable air conditioner is perfect for small rooms

Without air conditioners, summers are really hard to pass by. And if you are living in small apartments, you surely know the hardship of the season. While there are plenty of good air conditioners to choose from, picking a compact design that blends perfectly in your small space is a smart choice.

Black and Decker BPACT08WT Portable Air Conditioner is one such pick. With its 3-in-1 functionality and compact size, this is an ideal air conditioner for dorm rooms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms.

The portable air conditioner

This portable air conditioner is suitable for small rooms up to 200 square feet. Its two feet tall size and four caster wheels provide you the flexibility to move the air conditioner around the house, which only weighs 50 pounds.

The machinery comes with integrated handles, which make it easier to carry it up and down the stairs. It has the capability to remove over 50 pints of moisture every day. The remote control allows you to lower the temperature from a distance effortlessly – for instance from the kitchen while cooking. Moreover, this versatile model of Black and Decker air conditioner costs only $300 at Amazon.

3-in-1 functionality

The BPACT08WT portable air conditioner has 3-in-1 functionality, making it a versatile and affordable choice. The 8,000 BTU compact unit will keep you cool all summer. A flexible fan speed cools the air to 65-degree Fahrenheit at the coolest setting. When you don’t need air conditioning, it can work as a strong fan or dehumidifier.

Sleep mode makes it further noiseless while you relax. It is pretty easy to clean as well. All you need is to slide out the filter twice a month to rinse it in the sink and it’s clean. Additionally, its small size will keep it tucked away when not required.