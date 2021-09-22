Bottega Veneta Climber Sneakers out in three new colorways

We still haven’t gotten over some of the pairs introduced by Bottega Veneta but here is another one. It seems there is a trend to design shoes that look more like sandals or slip-ons because you know, people are encouraged to stay at home.

After the Bottega Veneta Quilted Sneaker Roller Skates, meet the Bottega Veneta Climber Sneakers. The new pair is introduced just in time for Fall.

Bottega Veneta Climber Sneaker Colors

The Bottega Veneta Climber Sneaker is now available in new colorways. Choose from these three: Camping, Abyss Cobalt, and String. Basically, they’re just dark green, dark blue, and white.

Bottega Veneta Climber Sneakers were also released for Spring/Summer 2021 but in more playful colors. The design is ideal for almost any season. It is more of a pair of clogs inspired by the puddle boots.

Bottega Veneta Climber Sneaker Design

The pair is lightweight so you can wear it with all-day comfort. Shoe details are functional like the elasticated lacing system and removable knit socks. The Vibram rubber grip outsoles make all the difference.

The Bottega Veneta Climber Sneaker is available for $750. You can purchase straight from the Bottega Veneta website.