Maison Margiela x Reebok Club C announced

Maison Margiela is a name many fashionable people know. It’s a French luxury fashion house popular for its ready-to-wear collections and artisanal items inspired by haute couture. The brand does collaborations with some of the biggest names and artists, as well as, other brands.

In recent months, we saw the Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Bianchetto. The pair was shown off, combining luxury and classic designs. It has teamed up with Reebok to release the exclusive offering Tabi Bianchetto.

Maison Margiela x Reebok Club C

The two big brands have worked together once again. They teamed up to deliver a new version of the Reebook Club C.

Reebook seems to be busy too with collabs. We remember the Reebok Club C x Tom & Jerry from more than a year ago and the Reebok and BBC ICECREAM sneaker collaboration before that.

This time, the Reebok Club C gets a luxury revamp that many sneakerheads will love. The classic silhouette is getting a more modern appearance.

Reebok Club C x Maison Margiela Design

The Reebok Club C x Maison Margiela shows a signature MM design detail: trompe l’oeil technique. This style shows the upper beinging finished with a print design of the original Club C shoe. It’s only one piece of leather but you can see all other details like stitches and curves among others.





On the tongue, you will see the co-branding of Maison Margelia and Reebok. The pair will be available next week, March 24. You can buy from the Rebook Site and Maison Margiela stores. No word on pricing but it may be anything between $300 and $400.