RHA TrueControl ANC TWS earbuds have adjustable ANC, 20-hour battery

RHA True wireless earbuds are going mainstream now with wire-free listening pleasure on every audiophile’s agenda. Glasgow-based audio technology giant RHA impressed quality music lovers with the second gen TrueConnect 2 earbuds, and the trend continues with their latest iteration.

Growing on the feedback for the previous generation models, RHA has hugely improved the freshly launched TrueControl ANC earbuds – be it the solid 20 hours of playback time or the rapid charging capability. If you were always looking forward to a stellar pair of noise-cancelling TWS earbuds, trust us, these are worth the money.

No compromise sound, customizable ANC

RHA has always been about pure audio quality, and the TrueControl ANC buds are a testament to that fact. The earbuds produce detailed and deep audio at the highest volume levels too without distortion – something other earbuds can have an issue with at varying frequency levels. The EQ has been tuned to the best possible value for immersive, natural sounding audio – no matter the genre you throw at these little buddies.

One feature that will make the choice obvious is the adjustable noise-cancellation feature to let the user decide how much ambient mode he/she wants. Again something that other earbuds can’t boast of – either they have 100 percent ANC or none at all. The Qualcomm high-quality apeX codec and AAC support will mean a lot for serious music lovers – giving the earbuds advantage over the competition.

Cutting edge design with ergonomic styling









RHA has given equal weightage to the design and the functionality of the earbuds which will impress you. The ergonomic fit takes the shape of the ear and for comfort there are extra sets of Comply foam tips along with the silicon tips. You can take it to the gym or be confident in the rain as they are IPX4 sweat-proof and water resistant.

RHA TrueControl ANC TWS earbuds offer 5 hours of playback on a single charge and 15 hours in the carrying case, so you won’t have to worry about running out of juice for the day. The wireless buds are up for pre-order at a price of $299.95 – with availability from 11 December in the US.