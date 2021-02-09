Bulgari Octo Roma Carillon Tourbillon has minute repeater with Westminster Chimes

LVMH Watch Week this year brought forth some exciting new watches – be it from Hublot or Zenith – or this thrilling new Octo Roma from Bulgari’s extraordinary collection. Launched at the event, the new Octo Roma Carillon Tourbillon comes with minute repeater that uses three gongs.

Bulgari has been at the helm of slim watchmaking since the launch of the Octo Finissimo, which has earned the Italian watchmaker the crown of the slimmest movements’ developer. Now the company is stretching into chiming timepieces that it has been toiling with since 2016.

Octo Roma case

Bulgari Octo Roma Carillon Tourbillon features a 44mm black DLC-coated titanium case and a skeletonized movement featuring bridges finished in black titanium visible through the matte grille dial.

The manually wound Caliber BVL428 beneath the dial features three-hammer minute repeater with Westminster chimes and the tourbillon. Keeping with the slim routine, the movement here measures only 8.35mm in thickness and has two barrels. While one is dedicated to providing 75-hour power reserve, the other ensures minute repeater’s chiming mechanism.

Limited edition timepiece

Choice of case material and large dimensions of the watch facilitate three hammer construction that produces powerful sound. The hammers of the chiming mechanism at 10 o’clock position meet the gong circling the diameter to perform Westminster chimes. The hammers sound three notes – C for hours, mid-re-c for quarter, and the mid note for the minutes.

This limited edition watch – limited to only 15 examples – features white gold crown with ceramic inside and pusher on the other size also in white gold. The pusher is used to activate the minute repeater. Paired to a black rubberized alligator strap, the Octo Roma Carillon Tourbillon is available for €290,000 ($350,000).