Burberry Classic Check for Chelsea Boots coming soon

Burberry is often associated when one sees its classic check. It’s been an iconic design that many people around the world know. It adds that luxe yet classic design that is very Burberry.

After that Burberry Animal Print and Signature Check Low-Top Sneaker and Burberry TB Monogram Arthur Sneakers, here is another pair that the fashionistas will want to have especially this rainy weather. Even in springtime, you are free to wear the Burberry Chelsea Boots with the signature check pattern.

The pair also comes in black coated canvas. The British fashion brand has also added to the pair some geometric details and one attractive sole.

Classic Pair Gets a Checked Makeover

The Chelsea boot footwear is also a classic pair one could own while in Europe. It comes with rubber and coated canvas in black. It’s a classic pair but with Burberry, the shoes are turned to a stylish pair of rainboots.

The shoes feature a pull tab placed at the collar. The thread outsole is thick. The toe cap and heel appear sturdy and ready for the rain and mud.

Burberry’s Black Coated Canvas Chelsea Boots are listed at $750. You can purchase your own pair from SSENSE’s webstore. Perfect for the rainy weather, what better way than strut your stuff down the street wearing the Burberry Chelsea Boots in black with signature check.

Vintage Checks Still Rock

The Chelsea boots have been reworked. The vintage check is on the side panels. There’s also the polished overshoe that may remind you of rain boots.

Materials used on the shoes vary: Upper (45% cotton, 25% polyester, 10% polyurethane, 5% calf leather, 5% polyamide, 5% polypropylene, 5% synthetic rubber) and Lining (75% polyester, 20% sheep leather, 5% synthetic rubber). It comes with a slip-on style with pull tabs. The rounded toe isn’t that loud. Under the heel every lettering at the heel was made in Italy.