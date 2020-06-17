Glashütte Original unveils two new SeaQ Panorama Date watches

Renowned matchmakers such as Glashütte Original, A. Lange & Söhne and Montblanc call Germany their home. Yet, Deutschland is not marked very prominently on the horology calendar as its neighbor Switzerland.

Carrying the baton neck-to-neck with the finest Swiss brands is Glashütte Original, which has a specialist watch collection to show. Over the years, there have been many iterations to highlight the collection, latest entrants being two new models of the SeaQ Panorama Date.

Gold or Grey?

The SeaQ – diver’s edition watch is one of the most loved watches in the German watchmaker’s shelves. Now the two new models of the SeaQ Panorama Date give the watch line a new form and style that is very current and stylized for the kill.

Available in gold and grey color options, these watches, as mentioned, are part of the Glashütte Original’s specialist collection. The red gold model has a black dial within a 43.20mm case and super-LumiNova details. The practical diver’s watch is water-resistant up to 30 bar. It is powered by automatic movement 36-13 and comes paired with a rubber strap. The grey model, except for the color distinction, carries almost similar features.

Coming soon

The gold and grey bi-color version SeaQ Panorama Date is expected to be available from July 2020 at Glashütte Original Boutiques and selected retailers.

The SeaQ Panorama Date in red gold is slated to release in fall this year. If you are interested in the pricing details, check out the brand’s websites for more information.