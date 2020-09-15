Burberry is launching reusable designer face mask soon

With no coronavirus vaccine insight, it is safe to say that face masks and coverings will be a part of everyday life. Many fashion brands have stepped forward into face mask fashion with their designer versions; Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton have announced to launch their branded masks, with pictures circulating on social media.

The latest to join the foray is British luxury brand Burberry that has revealed the first look of a £90 designer reusable face mask. The mask is not yet available for purchase but according to the label, should be launched real soon.

Burberry designer mask

Available exclusively online, the masks are made out of excess fabric and feature the label’s signature vintage check design in two color options – archive beige and pale blue, while many additional styles will be launched in the fall. The masks will be available in two sizes – S/M and M/L and are made from “revalued” fabrics (leftover fabric or deadstock fabric).

The mask is designed to properly cover the mouth and nose. It lightly rises up over the nose bridge and leaps down around the cheeks. Double-stitched features add sharpness to the face covering that attaches around the ear with black elastic loops.

Sustainable and for a cause

The reusable masks are enhanced with antimicrobial technology that protects the product from microbes and germs. The outer and inner lining are made from 100 percent cotton and the filling is entirely made of polyester. Each mask comes with a matching travel pouch, which also has the same technology.

Burberry has pledged to donate 20 percent of the profits from its face masks to the Burberry Foundation COVID-19 Community Fund, a charity that donates personal protective equipment (PPE) to food banks and healthcare charities, to help those affected by the pandemic as well as those working on the frontline.