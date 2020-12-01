Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike launch glittering Dunk Low

Having worked on a few sneakers in the past, the ongoing collaboration between Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike has now released a fresh glittering pair of Dunk Low this month. These sneakers are the shiniest Swoosh-branded pair to own.

”Air and Sunshine” is the theme of sneaker design. The dynamic light reflection created by Swarovski crystals studded from the toe to the tongue display the interaction between Air, Sunshine, and the Shoe.

The Sneakers

The CPFM x Nike Dunk Low comes in two colorways; the first is the “Pure Platinum” a pair with white leather upper fully covered with shiny silver Swarovski crystals. And the second is “Spiral Sage” a pair with grey leather upper fully covered in green Swarovski crystals.

The shoes come with detachable double lace flaps, an oversized Swoosh resembling the Basketball silhouette CPFM x Nike Blazer, and a puffed tongue in comparison to the Dunks. Collar interiors are also lined with Mesh padding.

Bold and bling

We have seen Nike thinking out of the box and introducing bold design with collaborators sharing the same outlook. Swoosh fans have valued this optimistic approach, which would follow with these Dunk Lows resembling a Disco Ball.

The sneakers were first flaunted by Yoon Anh and Kylie Jenner before the release. Now you can adorn them to exhibit the glitter and style, of course, if you want to shell out $550 to flash its bling.