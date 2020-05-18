Cartier adds three skeletonized watches to Fine Watchmaking Collection

Cartier has a history of designing complicated timepieces. It has a prowess like none other, evident in some of its horological masterpieces that certainly include the Tank Asymétrique Watches. At the Watches and Wonder 2020, Cartier divulged a model inspired by the 1936 Tank Asymétrique to join the company’s Privé collection.

Also seen alongside the Privé Tank Asymétrique 2020 was the year’s lineup for the Santos-Dumont XL watch collection. Similar to these watches close-knit to previous line of timepieces, at the Cartier Watchmaking Encounter as part of Watches & Wonders, the brand introduced three very complex skeletonized models to it Fine Watchmaking Collection (first introduced in 2018).

Rotonde de Cartier Mysterious Hour Skeleton

The first watch in the trio, this features a 42 mm 18k pink gold Rotonde-style case. The complicated Rotonde de Cartier Mysterious Hour Skeleton is powered by hand-wound, in-house made caliber 9983 movement. The mysterious display with hour and minute hands on a transparent plane feature skeletonization on top. Touting a 48-hour power reserve, the watch runs at 28,000 vph and is water-resistance up to 30 meters.

Rotonde de Cartier Grande Complication Skeleton

Another watch with skeleton complication, this one has a minute repeater, flying tourbillon, perpetual calendar all on a 45 mm 18k pink gold case. Featuring a self-winding mechanical movement caliber 9406 that comprises 578 parts and 47 jewels, the watch is water-resistant to 30 meters and has a 50 hour of power reserve. The Rotonde de Cartier Grande Complication Skeleton watch has a sapphire crystal case back and is paired with a black alligator-skin strap with adjustable 18k white gold buckle.

Rotonde de Cartier Minute Repeater Mysterious Double Tourbillon

This super-complicated 45 mm case watch with platinum dial set with baguette-cut diamonds features rhodiumized steel sword-shaped hands. The skeletonized timepiece is powered by manual winding, mechanical movement caliber 9407. It has a Poinçon de Genève certified mysterious double tourbillon, minute repeater complication, and 448 part movement with 45 jewels. Paired well with black Gomma alligator skin strap with 18k white gold buckle set with baguette-cut diamonds, this 30 meter water-resistant watch has a power reserve of almost 3.5 days.