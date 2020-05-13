Cartier Privé Tank Asymétrique watch is for a different league

Taking a detour from the round and the regular rectangular shapes we have come to identify watches in, Cartier has introduced the Privé Tank Asymétrique Watch. Inspired by Cartier’s Tank Asymétrique designed in 1936, this new model is an addition to the company’s Privé collection of watches.

Marking return of a classic watch, which in addition to the distinctive shape supported a very unique triple-lug design, the Privé Tank Asymétrique features a dial rotated by about 30-degrees. It also finds the signature Roman numerals on the dial replaced with Arabic numerals, which in a total package should attract takers with pockets for ingenuity.

The new Cartier Privé

Privé Tank Asymétrique 2020 is the fourth watch in the Privé collection by the watchmaker, which originally ran for a decade between 1998 and 2008. It features 47.15mm by 26.2mm case that’s incredibly thin at 6.38mm (the skeleton version – discussed below – measures 7.82mm thick).

Powered by in-house Caliber 1917MC hand-wound movement that runs at 3Hz and provides a modest 38 hours of power reserve, the watch comes in four case materials including gold case, 18k pink gold, platinum and skeleton – all limited to 100 pieces each.

The skeleton version if first-of-a-kind in the Cartier Privé Tank Asymétrique range. It touts 48 hour power reserve courtesy 9623MC caliber movement that runs at 4Hz. Similar to the other siblings, this also has a dial rotated by 30-degree, which is accentuated by the Arabic numeral 12-and-6 o’clock markers.

Pricing and more

The Privé Tank Asymétrique watches are water-resistant up to 30 meters and feature a sapphire crystal case back. Paired with a leather strap the interesting watches case shares the triple lug design of its inspiration, which is going to attract customers who want a change for customary round and rectangular silhouette.

The watches are going to be available in December this year. The gold case version will be priced at about $28,000; the 18k pink gold variant for $70,000; platinum for about $31,000 and the skeleton version would retail for approx. $61,000.