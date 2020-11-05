Casio G-Shock GA-2100 – a slim, light and pocket-friendly watch

If you go searching a G-Shock you must buy, you will accidentally or purposely land on the GA-2100 – 1A1, humbly called the CasiOak, for its slender form factor and pocket-friendly price tag.

This one is not a new revelation but for the time it has been there, it has been a heart-winning option. The thinnest among G-Shock combination models, the watch measures just 11.8mm at the thickest place.

Classic G-Shock design

The G-Shock GA-2100 is a predominantly analog timepiece with a physical day indicator at 9 o’clock and a design that’s so much G-Shock that you can instantly recognize it in the crowd. The watch is also known as the CasiOak amid the critics for its strong resemblance to the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, which is undoubtedly not its sales boaster, even though this similarity has been the talking point on the internet.

The watch features a recognizable octagon design first brought forth in the original DW-5000C. The case made from a robust resin material and reinforced with carbon fiber engulfs the analog-digital dial and gives the entire contraption the G-Shock level toughness.

Pricing and more

In addition to being one of the slimmest G-Shocks, the GA-2100 is also the lightest, weighing just 51 grams. Distinctive from most analog watches out there, this G-Shock model eliminates the crown – when the time is digitally adjusted with the onboard pushers, the hands auto-adjust precisely.

Shock-resistant and water-resistant up to 200m, the Casio G-Shock GA-2100 – 1A1 has the traditional features like timer, world time, stopwatch and LED light. Whether you want a daily driver or an occasional sports watch, this one at a very lucrative $99 tag makes for a must-have.