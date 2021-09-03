Chaos Fishing Club x Converse QAK CP introduced

Yet another Japanese brand has teamed up with Converse. Chaos Fishing Club has collaborated with Converse to come up with a new pair that will make heads turn on the streets.

Converse has been partnering with different brands a lot lately. New collections have been introduced like the Converse x NBA Jam collection , Telfar x Converse footwear and apparel collection, and the Converse x The Ben Raemers Foundation.

Chaos Fishing Club x Converse Collaboration

The latest partner is Chaos Fishing Club. A new version of the Converse QAK CP is ready and is part of the Converse Camping Supply series.

If you’re into fishing, you will probably get the colors are inspired by the usual outfit of a fisherman. The brown canvas is the main material of the upper. The toe tip overlays are set in black.

Chaos Fishing Club x Converse QAK CP Design

The baby blue color is on the mid-foot. Teal is found on the heel overlays and midsoles. The soft lavender is found on the eye stays and interior liners that have Japanese text that means “I’m gonna do it at last?”.







The Chaos Fishing Club x Converse QAK CP is available for ¥19,800 which is about $180. Shop directly on Converse Japan.