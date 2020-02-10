Check out Lamborghini and Principe’s new collection of leather and travel goods

What’s the next best thing to having a new Lamborghini? Why, having your very own Lambo-inspired Principe backpack, of course! Automobili Lamborghini has partnered with famed Italian leather-maker Principe for the development, production, and distribution of leather goods, travel bags, and other accessories.

And you know what this means, right? This new collection of trolleys, backpacks, and small leather goods is a relatively more affordable way to experience the Lamborghini lifestyle – with or without an actual Lamborghini!

2020 Lamborgini Huracan Evo RWD

“For us, offering excellence in terms of design, technology, and quality is an essential value,” said Katia Bassi, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer for Automobili Lamborghini. “In this product line, we find the distinctive design features of Lamborghini super sports cars, quality of materials, and exceptional attention to detail in the realization of the products.”

Principe is all about innovation and quality

Italian leather house Principe was established in 1955 and is the harbinger of fine leather goods, shoes, and fashion accessories for men and women. Collaborating with fellow Italian carmaker Lamborghini is a match made in heaven as both brands are famed for exuding excellence in their respective products.

“The partnership with Automobili Lamborghini fulfills Principe’s strategy of offering its international customers excellent products with differing styles,” said Alessandro Maroni, Principe’s Business Development Manager.

Lamborghini and Principe leather goods and travel collection

The line consists of trolleys, satchels, cross body bags, and backpacks. Also included are belts, small leather goods, and other accessories.









“The values of the Lamborghini brand combined with our experience and professionalism provide the solid basis from which to distribute this line, which will satisfy even the most demanding consumers,” continued Maroni.

Slated for international distribution

Lamborghini and Principe’s newest travel collection will be distributed internationally via 300 retail clients and 450 points of sale outlets globally. This includes department stores, specialty outlets, and duty-free shops in Russia and territories of the former Soviet Union, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Apparently, other outlets in Japan, China, and the United States will begin selling Principe’s Lamborghini-inspired lineup from spring/summer 2020.

Earlier last month, Lamborghini showcased its menswear collection of shoes, apparel, and jackets offering distinctive Lambo styling with a premium touch. This latest collaboration with Principe is the next best step in expanding Lamborghini’s presence in the burgeoning lifestyle segment.

Lamborghini and Principe’s newest collection is also available on the official Automobili Lamborghini store.