Chelsea releases special edition home kit after Champions League success

Chelsea football club pulled off a miracle this past weekend when it defeated Manchester City by a solitary goal from Kai Havertz to clinch the Champions League trophy for the second time.

To celebrate the success and to give fans merchandise to rejoice, the Blues have launched a special edition 2021/22 home kit that marks the triumph. The shirt feature two stars just above the crest that signify Chelsea’s two-time European glory.

The new kit

This is for the second time that Chelsea has been crowned the champions of Europe. The club managed the feat previously in 2012. Back then, when the Blues won the competition, the club released a special kit for the 2012/13 season with one star right above the club badge and featured “Champions of Europe 12” printed on the back.

Now again, after the exceptional victory, Chelsea has revealed a special edition 2021/22 home kit that is pretty similar to the 2012 jersey. The shirt instead of one features two stars above the club emblem and also has “Champions of Europe 21” featured on the back.

The pricing

Chelsea are the proud champions. The satisfied champions of the most prestigious trophy in club football. This, in a year when none would have counted them as the favorites for the biggest prizes of them all, especially because all the ups and down the team has been through, biggest being the change of coach only a few months back.

Nonetheless, the Blues are the rightful champions and they have a kit to commemorate this feat. The official match shirt will retail for £119.95 (approx. $170), while the replica can be bought for £84.95 ($120). There’s even a kid’s option that will set you back £69.95 ($100).