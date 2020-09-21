Chronoswiss introduces limited edition skeletonized SkelTec and Opus Chronograph

After combining chocolate and the art of watchmaking in Open Gear ReSec Chocolate watch, Chronoswiss is now venturing into a realm it has owned for decades. The Swiss watchmaker has introduced two new skeletonized watches called the SkelTec and Opus Chronograph.

While the SkelTec is company’s new iteration, the Opus Chronograph is an update in the pre-exciting line of Opus Chronographs originally released in 1995. The key focus of both the 2020 models is to represent Chronoswiss’ horological skills and showcase the achieved complications to the world.

The SkelTec

The company’s all-new SkelTec watch features the brands proprietary movement – the caliber C.304 – which is housed inside a 45mm casing that measure 15.15mm at the thickest part. This black dialed skeletonized miracle from Chronoswiss features a stainless steel casing and also comes in an 18k red gold variant.

The C.304, hand wound movement powering this timepiece has 21 jewels and beats at 4Hz to deliver 48 hours of power reserve. The skeletonized dial in galvanic black, matt finish has hours and minutes hands embedded with super-LumiNova.

The SkelTec the brand says is a “highly technical, contemporary timepiece” which is a “living proof” of Chronoswiss’s capabilities of spearing the skeletonized watches to new ear with its radical design. The mighty watch comes paired with either calfskin or textile strap with pin buckle.

The Opus Chronograph

The 2020 variant of the Opus Chronograph first unveiled in 1995 – the first serially manufactured, automatic and skeletonized chronograph – is “essentially complex 300-part masterpiece.” It looks visually similar to the ‘95’s iteration but with a refined 41mm case with shorter lugs which ensure the watch hugs the wrist more comfortably.

The silver-toned skeletonized dial and movement of the chronograph display the exquisite world of watchmaking. The watch comprises central hours and minutes hands, central chronograph seconds, 30 minute counter, 12 hour counter, small seconds and analog date.

In the second version of the 2020 Opus Chronograph the watch takes a shift from silver tone to a more vivid blue and orange colors. The watch has all the subdials on face colored blue and orange. This timepiece is powered by caliber C.301 automatic movement offering 46 hours of power reserve. The watch comes with a Louisiana alligator leather strap.

All the models of the SkelTec and Opus discussed are limited edition – only 50 of each of these watches will be ever made. While the SkelTec may set you back EUR 17,700 (approx. $20,900), the 2020 Opus Chronograph will cost 11,900 ($14,000).