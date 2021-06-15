Craig Green X Valentino Garavani Rockstud X sneakers now available

Summer has started in most parts of the world which means it’s time to go out. Well, some countries may only be allowing limited travel but for those free, it’s time to bust out those summer sneakers.

Actually, summer isn’t really the perfect time to bring out your most expensive pairs but when else can you wear them. True blue sneakerheads don’t really care about when or where. Every opportunity to show off their most previous pairs is welcome.

If you’re looking for a new luxury pair to add to your collection, you may consider the Craig Green x Valentino Garavani’s Signature Rockstud X Sneakers. The pair is designed by Craig Green in partnership with Valentino.

A few months ago, we saw the Valentino Garavani Sneakers for Spring/Summer 2021. The pair was quickly followed by the Valentino One Stud Calfskin Sneakers. From just one stud, Valentino wants you to get more.

New Version of Valentino Garavani Rockstud X Sneakers

The new Craig Green Valentino Garavani Rockstud X sneakers areavailable in White, Khaki, Gray, or Black. Choose from any of the neutral colors and expect heads to turn when you wear a pair.

The sneakers look a bit heavy to the eyes. They appear ready for rough and rugged use but we doubt you’d want to to wear these for hiking and heavy outdoor use. It’s a luxury pair and is very much “Valentino” with the Rockstuds.











Craig Green x Valentino Rockstud X Sneakers Design

The Rockstud X design is found on the sole unit. On the lateral side of the shoe, you will see the text “Craig Green x Valentino Garavani” written on a band that wraps around the shoe. The low-cut sneaker shows round laces but don’t be deceived, the pair is slip-on so you can easily wear the shoes.











The Craig Green x Valentino Garavani Rockstud X Sneakers are available from Dover Street Market London. Each pair costs £810 GBP which is about $1,140.