Valentino Garavani Sneakers for Spring/Summer 2021 now available

This newest pair from Valentino is part of the Valentino Collezione Milano Spring/Summer 2021 fashion. The Garavina comes in a fully-knitted form featuring the macramè crochetwork that is becoming popular these days.

Well, a pair of sneakers may not be an ideal base for the macramè but it gives a unique look and feel. It’s something you’d think you can wear for the winter. Maybe, while at home, but not for the snow. It’s meant for the Spring and Summer with that modern avant-garde design.

Valentino Garavani Sneakers Design

The Valentino Garavani Sneakers feature uppers with the macramè crochet. Every upper is handmade with the multi-layer interwoven construction. There is the VLogo Signature sole plus a braided collar. To finish a pair, about ten hours were spent. It took 100 meters of wire and 88 needles to complete.

The Valentino Crochet Garavani Sneaker is not afforable. We know that you can’t easily but this pair but if you have $1,100 around the house, you may purchase from Valentino.

Valentino Garavani Macrame Crocket Sneakers

This pair is another entry into the long list of luxury sneakers available. There have been other special Valentino sneakers but we haven’t featured one here until the Valentino Garavani Macrame Crocket Sneakers .





