The Simpsons x Adidas Superstar Squishee, Adidas ZX 1000 Flaming Moes introduced

One of the more popular designs by Adidas is the ZX. There are several versions from ZX 10000 to ZX 1000 and more. We have seen a number of iterations already and we believe the sports brand will now stop designing and collaborating new versions.

The most recent models that caught our attention were the Atmos Tokyo Adidas Originals Setsubun Pack that includes ZX 8000 and ZX 2K designs and the Adidas x Meissen ZX8000 porcelain sneaker. As for the Superstar, this classic silhouette has been seen in dozens of colorways and styles already.

Today, the Adidas ZX 1000 and Superstar are being given new skins that are more fun and will probably remind you if your childhood. Meet The Simpsons Adidas Superstar and The Simpsons Adidas ZX 1000. The pairs’ colorways are patterned after the Flaming Moe’s and Squishee—the most popular beverages in one of America’s most beloved animated sitcom.

The Simpsons x Adidas Superstar Squishee

The Simpsons Adidas Superstar Squishee and the The Simpsons Adidas ZX 1000 Flaming Moe’s are based on two Adidas Originals. The signature silhouettes designed after two signature drink from your favorite cartoon show. The Squishee Adidas boasts green uppers with a white oval on the quarter. The design refers to the Squishee jumbo cup.



The Three Stripe graphics are set in orange which is the same color as the heel tab where a black adidas logo is placed. The pink shoelaces provide a fun contrast that actually match the other bright and vivid colors. The Kwik-E-Mart graphic is found on the tongue. There is also a special enamel Squishee on the end. The classic Superstar toe caps and outsoles are set in icy blue-green.







The Simpsons x Adidas ZX 1000 Flaming Moes

The Simpsons Flaming Moe’s Adidas ZX 1000 presents purple and red color combination all over. Notice the black outlines and trimming plus the fiery embroidered overlay on the side.

The midfoot and heel feature some red-orange detailing. The upper is made of purple suede and mesh. On the tongue is the ‘Flaming Moe’s’ graphic that is joined by white laces—the same color as the midsole—to complete a fun yet clean look.







No information on release date yet but we can expect a Spring arrival. No word on pricing either but we’ll let you know soon.