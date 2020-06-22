European countries you can travel to this summer

As the coronavirus lockdown regulations in countries around Europe have started to ease, people are putting plans for summer vacations in motion. Opening borders and creating new ways to certify safe travel for visitors, summer holiday in Europe is becoming more realistic.

Surely, guidelines only recommend essential travel at the moment, but it is highly likely to change in early July. There are a few European destinations where you might be able to go for your summer vacay this year.

Italy

Italy is well known for its cultural and environmental tourist routes. The country has allowed international visitors since June 3. There are no quarantine restrictions imposed on the tourists during their stay. Il Sereno on Lake Como and Il Pellicano in Tuscany are among the standard Italian hotels inviting guests from the end of June.

The cities, the beaches and other popular tourist attractions in all the famous tourist destinations around Italy, including Rome, Naples, Venice and Florence will be less crowded this year, given the circumstances revolving around the pandemic.

France

France has officially opened its borders to British travelers as of June 15, with a forewarning that visitors must self-isolate themselves for a period of two weeks upon arrival. Once that is done, tourists are free to book a stay at the isolated 11th-century château Domaine des Etangs, or celebrate the 150th anniversary of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the Côte d’Azur.

The most popular tourist attraction around France includes Eiffel Tower, Château de Versailles, Musée Picasso and so many more. Paris, French Riviera, Châteaux, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites will be much more enjoyable with less crowd and revitalized nature.

Greece

Greece is ready to reopen tourism industry from June 30, especially travelers from UK, without any necessary quarantine measures. Although, tourists might be asked for COVID-19 tests. The remarkable Amanzoe on the Eastern Peloponnesian peninsula has reopened on June 18. Visiting Santorini Island, which had the most famous and popular holiday resort in Greece will be worth both – time and money.