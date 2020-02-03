Felino CB7R is Canada’s supercar baiter

Canada is known for hockey and maple syrup. But with the Felino CB7R, Canada now has its very own native-bred supercar. The new Felino CB7R is essentially a road-legal version of the bonkers CB7 released in 2017, albeit in limited numbers. Gifted with ‘brutally gorgeous’ exotic looks (Felino’s words, not ours), the CB7R is an exciting entrant in the supercar/hypercar segment.

It looks good, but CB7R is bred for a purpose

If you’re familiar with the Felino CB7, the R is a tamed-down, roadgoing version of the original. However, there’s nothing tame about the design. The Felino CB7R has an aggressive face with ultra-powerful haunches in the front and back. Viewed from the side, the CB7R has a similar silhouette as the new Toyota Supra, but it’s evidently clear the Felino is a different sort of animal.

Felino was established in 2010 by Canadian racing champion Antoine Bessette. The goal was to come up with a world-class supercar offering a ‘Formula’ driving experience. What they mean is a no holds barred vehicle with the DNA of a proper racing car. And with that, the Felino CB7 was born. But by the end of 2019, Felino was hard at work in developing the CB7R.

The beating heart is a tandem of V8 motors

According to Felino, standard versions of the CB7R have a 6.2-liter naturally-aspirated V8 with 525-horsepower and 486 pound-feet of torque. If that’s not enough, Felino will happily shoehorn a stonking 7.0-liter V8 motor with 700-horsepower and 580 pound-feet of torque. The standard car has a six-speed manual while a 6-speed sequential automatic gearbox is optional.

And since the CB7R only weighs 2,502 pounds (1,135 kg) it definitely goes like stink. In fact, it rushes to 60 mph from a standstill in 2.9-seconds. This means the Felino CB7R is faster than a Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD and is just as quick as the insanely-fast Ford Mustang GT500. The Lambo takes 3.3-seconds to reach 60 mph while the GT500 does the same in 3.0-seconds or less.

Also, the Felino CB7R has a rated top speed of 202 mph. So, yeah, Felino means business with the CB7R.

It’s a canyon carver, too

The Felino CB7R weighs so little due to a lightweight body made of carbon-fiber and other composite materials. And being the brainchild of a former racing driver, the CB7R has a perfect 50:50 weight distribution between the front and rear axles.

Equipped with 390-mm six-piston front and 378-mm four-piston rear brakes, the CB7R is sure to be a hoot to drive.

Felino is only making ten examples of CB7R, and it won’t come cheap

Yes, you read that right. The Felino CB7R is limited to only ten units worldwide. The reason behind this is simple as Felino is relatively small (and unknown) compared to other niche supercar makers like Pagani and Koenigsegg. Felino is building one bespoke car at a time, with each vehicle tailor-suited to the needs and whims of lucky owners.





Indeed, the Felino CB7R is a celebration of advanced engineering. With prices starting at around $275,000 the CB7R is obviously catered to a discerning, well-heeled audience. Canada, take a bow!