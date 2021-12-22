Feng Chen Wang UGG Sandals can transform into snowboots

The Chinese London-based designer Feng Chen Wang has just introduced another pair of footwear that will make you take a second look. Like the collaboration with Conversion, the new pair can be many things.

If the Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 was a 2-in-1 offering, the Feng Chen Wang UGG Sandal is 3-in-1. For the current season, you can wear the pair as snow boots.

The boots can also work as a indoor boot liner or for the warmer season, as summer sandals. That’s like buying three pairs for the price of one.

Feng Chen Wang x UGG Collaboration

They say UGGs are ugly but if they’re styled by a fashion designer, then they’re worth the attention and the price. The American footwear brand is trying to make the boots more interesting by teaming up with different brands and designers.

Feng Chen Wang gives the UGG boots-sandals a more modern look. The classic silhouette turns into three different pairs.

Perhaps catching the attention of many people are the metal buckles. You adjust them as you would on sandals. There is an UGG plush boot liner you can remove and wear as snowboarding boots. You can also wear the pair as boot liner indoors.





Feng Chen Wang x UGG Sandal Design

The UGG three-in-one sandals use a flexible EVA midsole and Treadlite. The pair remains lightweight and durable because of those materials.

The Feng Chen Wang x UGG Sandal is available for $325. Visit Feng Chen Wang’s website to purchase.