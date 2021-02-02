ASICS GEL-Preleus ready in two new colorways

ASICS isn’t in the same rank as Nike or Adidas but it has since grown into one respectable brand. The name of the Japanese sports equipment brand is actually an acronym—ASICS—which means ‘anima sana in corpore sano’. It’s a popular Latin phrase that translates to “Healthy soul in a healthy body”.

ASICS has become more reliable when it comes to running shoes. The brand is a favorite of marathoners. We’ve featured a few designs here before like the ASICS Metaracer, ASICS GEL-Nandi 360 , and the ASICS SportStyle GEL Kayano 5. The latest is the ASICS GEL-Preleus in two colorways.

ASICS GEL-Preleus Aizuri Blue

The first colorway is bright blue. The Aizuri Blue is a new reiteration of an old silhouette that launched in the early 2000s. With the company’s signature GEL cushioning, the pair continues to deliver what the company is more known for when it comes to sneakers—very strong design lines and premium quality and comfort.





The pair uses ocean blue tones that are bright and metallic silver that are great as accents. The midfoot features Tiger stripes that extend into waves. The eyestays are uniquely designed. They rise from the toe cap, around the collar, and on to the tongue.

ASICS GEL-Preleus Camel Beige

The Camel Beige is basically the same but with a more neutral tone. The midsole is also split into two by a debossed strike design in camel instead of black. The pair is mainly camel colored with a clean, beige sides.





The heel’s GEL cushioning is now pink instead of blue in the other colorway. The Aizuri Blue and Camel Beige only differ in colors but they are the same. Each pair costs $116.