Fisker Ocean pricing revealed, and it’s less than a Tesla Model 3

Fisker is starting the new year by giving Tesla quite a scare. Why? The Fisker Ocean SUV will start at a lower base price than the Tesla Model 3. This also means you can get yourself a brand new electric SUV for less than $30,000 after applying for federal tax credits.

Fisker Ocean starts at $37,499

You see, the Fisker Ocean is not slated to appear in its final production version until CES 2020, which starts on January 7. But apparently, Fisker couldn’t wait for CES to unveil the purchase options and pricing on its newest electric SUV.

In a private gathering in Los Angeles recently, Fisker said the Ocean will start at $37,499 before applying $7,500 worth of federal tax credits. If you do the math, the Ocean is only $29,999 after tax credits, which is not bad for a new, sustainable, and frankly gorgeous electric SUV.

This makes Fisker it more affordable than a base Tesla Model 3

By comparison, Tesla is currently demanding $39,990 for the base Model 3 Standard Range Plus. Factoring in an estimated $2,000 in tax incentives (applicable to residents of California – tax credits may vary by state), the Fisker Ocean is still a better deal at below $30k.

It’s the same story with Tesla’s incoming Model Y, a small SUV based on the Model 3. With a starting MSRP of $48,000 before tax credits, the Model Y is not exactly affordable or ‘entry-level’ in the strictest sense of the word,

However, Tesla buyers don’t mind paying a premium price since you get state-of-the-art technology and ludicrous performance in each Tesla vehicle.

But if you can’t afford splurging tons of money on a hi-tech EV, the Fisker Ocean is certainly worth considering. All Fisker Oceans have an extended range battery pack good for 250 to 300 miles of range, which is in the same ballpark as Tesla’s base Model 3 and Model Y.

You can lease the Fisker Ocean, too

In our previous report on the Fisker Ocean, we said Fisker is accepting purchase requests in limited numbers. Thankfully, it holds true to this day. But if leasing is your cup of tea, the Fisker is offering some brilliant lease options on the Ocean.

According to Fisker, lease options for the new Ocean electric SUV starts at $379 per month after a $2,999 down payment. Fisker is also offering a $0 down payment lease option for approved customers. Lease terms are anywhere from one, eight, 22 months, or several years depending on the customer while Fisker is including a yearly mileage limit of 30,000 miles on all approved lease deals.

The Fisker mobile app ensures a hassle-free ownership experience

Need insurance quotes for your Fisker Ocean? How about service and maintenance? Everything is accessible via the Fisker mobile app.

“The human concept of freedom has evolved with instant access to everything through our smartphones. We are producing electric vehicles with an increased sense of sustainability while creating an immersive experience built around our mobile platform,” said Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc.

“When we began to design the Fisker Flexee app experience, we wanted to give our customers the power to access critical vehicle information, a unique media gallery, playable assets and more features that we will be adding over the next several months. Managing a Fisker vehicle and engaging directly with the company will be fun, hassle-free and at your fingertips – anytime, anywhere,” added Fisker,

It has some cool features to boot

Despite all this, Fisker has yet to reveal official performance figures for the Ocean. However, we know the vehicle will come with some nifty and cool features.

The Ocean has what the company calls a ‘California mode’ for the car. This feature allows the driver to roll down or slide all of the nine glass windows and glass panels throughout the car. This creates an open-air feeling with a single touch of a button.

Also, the Ocean has a Karaoke feature so the entire family can sing to their heart’s content while inside the vehicle.

Production for the Fisker Ocean is slated to start near the end of 2021. The first deliveries are expected to arrive by early 2022. You only need to make a $250 reservation if you’re interested in buying or leasing the Ocean.