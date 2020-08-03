Five classic potato salad recipes for summertime

Potato salad is one underrated side dish that is absolutely delicious but does not get enough recognition. This hearty, full of flavor, and satisfying side dish is perfect to be paired with grilled or roasted meats.

There are plenty of ingredients you can put in a potato salad to make it more of a mainstream dish, such as peas or asparagus, and adding pumpkin along with root vegetables. Here are a few classic potato salad recipes that will ensure your family and friends will be asking for the recipe.

Simple potato salad with herbs

Every potato salad can be essentially divided into two categories – creamy and acidic. The herb potato salad falls in the latter category. It is a delicious dish with flavors of mustard and vinegar perfectly in blend with fresh herbs such as parsley, tarragon, chives or whatever is available around you, and can be sautéed with olive oil.

Boil some water, place chopped potatoes in the basket to let the potatoes steam until they are tender. Drain water and mix together with the herbs to have yourself a savory salad.

Tangy mustard potato salad

Some people like simple salads, while some are fond of super rich and creamy. However, non-creamy potato salad can be wondrously tasty. This tangy potato salad recipe is flavored with red wine vinegar and Dijon mustard, making it light and tangy. It is perfect for pickle lovers.

Just put some potatoes in a pot with cold salted water and bring to a boil, then let it simmer until tender. Chop them into preferable sizes and blend together with oil, vinegar, Dijon and pickle brine in a bowl, along with some watercress, chives and parsley.

Bacon-potato salad with parsley

This potato salad is ideal for those who love bacon. It is the seamless amalgamation of potatoes, Dijon mustard, red wine vinegar, and olive oil – which is to be tossed in a generous amount of bacon and a little sprinkle of parsley.

Let potatoes simmer in water for 15 to 18 minutes, while you cook the bacon in a pan until it is crispy. Then, toss the potatoes, bacon, and parsley into a bowl with oil, vinegar, mustard with salt and pepper for flavor.

Mediterranean potato salad with haricots verts

While a plain potato salad tastes amazing, fusing it with some exotic flavors can never go wrong. The Mediterranean potato salad with Haricots Verts gives you exactly that – a striking potato salad blended with delicious salty green olives, fresh basil, and tangy red wine vinegar.

Cook some potatoes at a gentle boil until they are tender. Then, smash a few potatoes lightly with a fork, add some vinegar, and put the remaining ingredients. And there you have it – your Mediterranean potato salad is ready.

Crispy smashed potato salad

Crispy smashed potatoes are a delectable side dish. They are to be boiled until tender, smashed with the bottom of a drinking glass, and then roasted until crispy. Mimicking the texture of a French fry, the insides of the potatoes stay moist and creamy, providing you with a lovely flavor.

Instead of cold boiled potatoes layered with mayo, try crispy potatoes roasted in bacon fat, and mixed with peppery arugula, sliced red onions, and a whole-grain mustard vinaigrette.